News digest: Toxic asset auctions, Paradise Papers, Auto sales, and more

The government is in discussions as to whether it should put in reasonable restrictions for a limited period of time on the successful bidder of a distressed asset so that it cannot transfer or sell the shares of the company back to its promoters or their related parties, holding companies, subsidiaries and associate companies. Read more
Paradise Papers: Task force asks tax dept to send notices to 714 persons
The multi-agency group (MAG), set up by the government a day after the Paradise Papers leak, has asked the income-tax (I-T) department to send notices to the 714 Indians who were named in the list for investments that they made in and routed funds through tax havens. Read more
Nissan initiates arbitration to recover Rs 5,000 crore from govt
Japanese carmaker Nissan has sued the Tamil Nadu government in order to recover around Rs 5,000 crore ($770 million) of promised incentives along with interest charges and damages. Nissan Motor had initiated international arbitration proceedings to this effect after months of talks with the state government did not lead to a resolution, Reuters reported. Read more
Continuing the famous 'bromance', former US president Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Friday. Obama was in New Delhi to attend a few events that are part of a three-country tour he is undertaking in one of his first global outings as a private citizen. Read more
