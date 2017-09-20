News digest: Trai lowers IUC, festive sales, economic revival plan and more

-
Advantage Jio: Trai cuts IUC by over half
In a fresh blow to incumbent mobile operators, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has cut the interconnect usage charges (IUC, also known as terminating charges) by 57 per cent to 6 paise per minute effective October 1, from 14 paise currently. In two years, the charges would come down to zero, meaning there won’t be any payment for calls landing on other telcos’ networks. Read more
E-tailer war rooms ready for festive sales from today
From conducting extensive checks and optimising backroom tech to organising masseuse-on-call, midnight jam sessions and buffet for their employees, the three big e-tailers — Amazon India, Flipkart and Paytm Mall — are stocking up war rooms hours before they head for festive sales. The e-commerce players, who would start their festive season sales on Wednesday, are not only preparing their teams for the coming marathon but also ensuring that employees have all the comforts to wade through the next couple of days. Read more
Record average deal size lights up IPO Street
The average initial public offering (IPO) size so far this year has been the highest in the history of the domestic market aided by big-ticket offerings such as SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard. Read more
