News digest: US wants security pact, Infosys promoter stake rises, and more

US wants security pact for sharing technology with India's private sector



In New Delhi, on December 4, an official from the US Department of Defence (Pentagon) displayed photographs that convincingly documented China’s theft of design information relating to America’s most secret defence systems — fifth-generation fighter aircraft and advanced unmanned aerial vehicles. Read more



Infosys has seen the stakes of its promoters rise to 12.9 per cent after a Rs 13,000-crore share buyback. The combined stakes of all promoters in Infosys before the buyback offer was 12.75 per cent, indicating the proportion of shares tendered by the promoters was less than that tendered by other shareholders. Read more In a major setback to the RJD, a special CBI court on Saturday convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and 15 others in a fodder scam case 21 years after it had surfaced, while acquitting six others including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra.Graduating from ordinary graphics and slow game play, the mobile and online gaming industry in the country is fast turning into a top-dollar money spinner. The space is attracting marquee names ranging from Chinese tech major Jack Ma to ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The new scale is also apparent from the celebrities — Virat Kohli to Hrithik Roshan — endorsing gaming brands. Read more