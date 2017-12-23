News digest: WhatsApp leak case, rail track renewal tender, and more

After 2G verdict, Videocon Telecommunications slaps Rs 10,000-crore bill

Read More... Videocon Telecommunications, which lost its nationwide telecom licence in February 2012 following a Supreme Court (SC) order, will claim Rs 10,000 crore as compensation from the government.

Sebi identifies 34 in WhatsApp earnings leak case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is said to have identified 34 people in the WhatsApp earnings leak case. The regulator has launched a massive “search and seizure” operation on persons directly or indirectly connected to the blue-chip companies whose earnings got leaked. Read More...

Early Christmas on D-Street: Markets hit all-time high

The markets on Friday recorded all-time highs, with the Sensex closing at 33,940 and the Nifty ending slightly shy of 10,500. India’s total m-cap topped Rs 150 lakh crore ($2.4 trillion) for the first time. Read More...

Eight steel majors in fray for rail track renewal tender

Seven foreign steel companies and Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) have bid for a Rs 2,000-crore contract from the ministry of railways, for an expanded track renewal plan. This is the first time in three decades that rail procurement has been opened for the private sector. Read More...

Why last-in-queue lenders file most insolvency pleas