Newsmaker: Dipak Misra, on a divided bench

Justice Dipak Misra is all set to take the helm of the judiciary as the 45th Chief Justice of India later this month. His appointment follows a long-standing tradition of picking the senior-most judge for the post, and comes after a recommendation by the current Chief Justice, Jagdish Singh Khehar, who will retire on August 27. Considered by many as a hard-line jurist, Justice Misra was part of the bench which, in an unprecedented pre-dawn hearing in July 2015, rejected the Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon’s last minute plea to escape the hangman’s noose. Similar was ...