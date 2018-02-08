Newsmaker: Meet NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, the man for all reasons

As extensions go, that of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog of Amitabh Kant did not create any ripple. An order of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet last week extended his two-year term, due to end this February, to June 30, 2019.

That it did not cause surprise shows how fluently Kant has moved into his role. Is there also something more to read in the terminal date of his term? Erstwhile Planning Commission terms were co-terminus with that of the political executive, and that of Niti Aayog would also be expected to be the same. So is this an indication that the Modi ...