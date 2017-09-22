Newsmaker: Meet Trai chief R S Sharma, the man who called IUC shots

The chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Ram Sewak Sharma, is willing to be unconventional. It has often helped him leap over the many typical hurdles that stymie decision-making, he says. That world view earns him fierce opposition, too. As it did on Tuesday evening when he announced that interconnection user charges (IUC) would be cut by more than half. The steep 57 per cent cut in the charges service providers pay each other for calls terminating on their respective networks has been excellent news for Reliance Jio’s ...