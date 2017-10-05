Newsmaker: WHO's Soumya Swaminathan, a tonic for Indian healthcare

Her famous father, M S Swaminathan, played a key role in revolutionising agriculture in India. Now Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the newly appointed deputy director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the first Indian to hold the post, has the opportunity to make her mark in healthcare from the vantage point of an influential international institution. Swaminathan, 58, has been chief of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for over two years and during her stint there, she was keenly involved in introducing industry participation in medical research. As a clinical ...