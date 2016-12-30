Newsmakers of the year: Baba Ramdev, Co-founder, Patanjali Ayurved

Baba Ramdev was quick to jump into action as criticism over the note ban grew louder

Ramdev was quick to jump into action as criticism over the note ban grew louder and is expected to be the part of the action in 2017

MARKETING GURU The year 2016 has been a significant one for the 51-year-old yoga-instructor turned spiritual guru (a profession known as “godman” in India) who calls himself Baba Ramdev. He rarely kept himself outside the spotlight, holding press conference after press conference on all manner of issues: corruption, black money, demonetisation, not to forget energetic promotion of his pet project — the consumer goods company Patanjali. It was, in fact, the high-decibel “swadeshi” pitch of a man his disciples choose to ...

Arnab Dutta