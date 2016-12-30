Newsmakers of the year: Baba Ramdev, Co-founder, Patanjali Ayurved

MARKETING GURU The year 2016 has been a significant one for the 51-year-old yoga-instructor turned spiritual guru (a profession known as “godman” in India) who calls himself Baba Ramdev. He rarely kept himself outside the spotlight, holding press conference after press conference on all manner of issues: corruption, black money, demonetisation, not to forget energetic promotion of his pet project — the consumer goods company Patanjali. It was, in fact, the high-decibel “swadeshi” pitch of a man his disciples choose to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?