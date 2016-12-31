Newsmakers of the year: Mukesh Ambani & Sunil Mittal

Sunil Mittal, could be the strongest rival Ambani has ever collided with

Sunil Mittal, could be the strongest rival Ambani has ever collided with

Mukesh Ambani Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Free rider In the family settlement of 2005, Mukesh Ambani handedover the telecom business to his younger brother, Anil, yet the sector’s allure continued to captivate him. Eleven years later, he started his second innings in telecom with the launch of Reliance Jio. If his first foray was guided by his father Dhirubhai’s advice that the service will succeed only if the cost of making a call is less than a postcard, this time ...

Bhupesh Bhandari