Newsmakers of the year: Mukesh Ambani & Sunil Mittal

Mukesh Ambani Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Free rider In the family settlement of 2005, Mukesh Ambani handedover the telecom business to his younger brother, Anil, yet the sector’s allure continued to captivate him. Eleven years later, he started his second innings in telecom with the launch of Reliance Jio. If his first foray was guided by his father Dhirubhai’s advice that the service will succeed only if the cost of making a call is less than a postcard, this time ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?