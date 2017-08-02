TRENDING ON BS
Neymar tells Barcelona teammates 'he is leaving' for PSG

The coach gave him permission not to attend training and resolve his future: Club's sources

IANS  |  Barcelona 

Brazil star forward Neymar on Wednesday told his teammates at Barcelona that he is leaving to head towards French football club Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

Neymar reportedly arrived at Barca's Joan Gamper sports city in the morning but left shortly after without training, once he had bid farewell to his teammates, reports Efe.

"The coach gave him permission not to attend training and resolve his future," the club's sources said.

Neymar, 25, has made 186 appearances and scored 105 goals since he arrived at the Catalan giants in 2013 for 86.2 million euros ($102 million).

Throughout the summer, speculation arose that the star forward sought a move to PSG.

 

