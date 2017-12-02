Neysa Sanghavi, the girl who is Rwanda's brand ambassador in India

Modern African literature has much to thank Chinua Achebe for. His seminal Things Fall Apart has inspired writers over the decades and it continues to spark conversations about the continent to this day.

Sometimes, it can even lead to a life-changing journey. “The book got us discussing African culture and colonial influence in school. The picture that emerged though was different from the one that I had in talks with my mother, who had visited Rwanda earlier. That’s when I decided to visit for myself and see,” says 17-year-old Neysa Sanghavi who was recently ...