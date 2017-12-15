JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Take a call on banned combination medicines: SC to drugs advisory board

Right-wing Hindu group attack Christian carol singers in MP's Satna
Business Standard

NGT bans use of plastic items in towns located along banks of Ganga

The Green Tribunal also imposed Rs 5,000 fine on those violating the order and said action will be taken against erring officials too

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Image via Shutterstock
Image via Shutterstock

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today imposed a complete ban on plastic items like carry bags, plates and cutlery in towns located on the banks of the River Ganga like Haridwar and Rishikesh.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar also banned the sale, manufacture and storage of such items till Uttarkashi.


The Green Tribunal also imposed Rs 5,000 fine on those violating the order and said action will be taken against erring officials too.

The NGT passed the direction after noting that despite its earlier order, plastic was being used in these areas causing pollution to the river.

The Green Panel was hearing a plea of environmentalist M C Mehta.

First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 14:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements