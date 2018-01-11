NGT issues notice to UP govt over 6-yr-old's plea against poultry farm

A six-year-old boy's plea that swarms of flies and foul smell from an alleged illegal poultry farm near his school in have made life difficult for him and other students has prompted the (NGT) to seek a response from government and others.



A bench headed by acting Chairperson Justice U D Salvi issued notices to the UP government, state board, department of animal husbandry, magistrate and others on the plea by the boy, who has demanded action against the farm as well other such illegal henneries in line with an order.



The directed them to file a compliance report and inform it within two weeks whether its direction to close poultry farms which are running without consent has been implemented or not.



The matter will be heard on February 2.



The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Shamli resident Arjun Malik, through his legal representative, seeking execution of the NGT's October 31, 2017 order which had directed the UP board to take appropriate action against poultry farms which are operating without the consent of the Board.



The boy has alleged that an illegal poultry farm was operating near his school.



"It is submitted that Respondent No 07 (poultry farm) is operating without installation of the treatment plant and causing offensive strong smell into health hazard of local inhabitants.



"The case of the applicant is that due to the failure of state board to implement the provisions of the Environment Protection Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the Right to life which also includes 'Right to Pure Air' of the applicant as well as other school going children are getting violated," the plea filed through advocate Gaurav Bansal said.



"Due to the noxious smell from the poultry farm, air pollution and breeding of houseflies it is difficult for the applicant' as well as other children to carry out their day-to-day activity in the school," the boy said in his plea.



The lawyer appearing for the boy said that local residents had lodged a complaint with the district administration but no action was taken and even the school authorities did not take any step to deal with the situation.