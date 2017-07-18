NGT notice to AAP, DDA on plea to shift Millennium Bus Depot

The on Tuesady sought responses from the government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on a plea filed by an environment activist seeking shifting of as it is located on Yamuna flood plains.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson issued notices to the city government, DDA and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) seeking their replies before July 24, the next date of hearing.



Advocate Kush Sharma accepted the notice on behalf of the DDA after plea by activist Anand Arya came before the green panel.



The matter was transferred to the green panel by the Supreme Court in April on the grounds that there cannot be "parallel proceedings" on the same issue.



The 50-acre depot was built on the river bank initially as a temporary depot during the 2010 Commonwealth Games, with a parking space for around 1,000 buses along with various facilities, including five workshop-cum-scanning centres, a logistics centre and two CNG-filling stations.



The apex court had last year said that ordering the demolition of the bus depot would not be appropriate and had granted one year to the and DTC to get the 2021 Master Plan amended, failing which it would have to shift the bus shelter from the Yamuna river banks.



The apex court had said an opportunity was given by the Delhi High Court to the and DTC in October 2015 to have the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021 amended, if it was permissible in law, within six months.



The high court had refused to extend the time to the authorities to shift the bus depot, situated next to Nizamuddin Bridge and behind IP Power Station.



The apex court had noted that a chance was given by the high court keeping in view the submission of the and DTC that the "bus depot was constructed to serve greater public purpose; the area in question was, as a matter of fact, was not falling on the river bed; and there was no threat to environment or ecology in having the bus depot at the given site".



The DTC and the had challenged the high court decision dismissing the transporter's plea for grant of six months to approach the DDA to change the land use of the site.



The DDA had told the court that change in land use was not possible as NGT had prohibited construction in areas demarcated as zone 'O' (river and water-body area) and the site fell in such a zone.



The high court had on October 20, 2015 shot down the DTC's plea on the issue, saying it was an abuse of the court process to seek extension of time after undertaking to shift it.



The high court had also said that it had in 2012 given six months to either shift the depot or change land use of the site and there was "no justifiable reason" now for further extension.