NGT raps AAP govt, civic bodies over illegal industries in Northwest Delhi

The Green Tribunal (NGT) has rapped the Delhi government and the civic bodies for not giving details of the sealed by them in Northwest Delhi.



A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim took exception to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of the area concerned for not filing a report on action taken despite its specific direction.



The green panel ordered the officials to file an affidavit and apprise it about the industries that have been shut down for running without requisite permissions and causing air pollution."Despite our order, directing SDM to file action taken report is absent and no acceptable submission is made on behalf of respondents. Hence, we direct the SDM concerned to file an affidavit and explain the lapses," the bench said, listing the matter for next hearing on August 9.Earlier, the had directed Central Pollution Control Board, (DPCC) and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to jointly inspect the area and submit a detailed report.It had also directed to also state whether they had given consent to operate to any of these units and, if not, then what action they have taken for all these years.The order came on the plea of city resident Krishan Kumar seeking closure of in Prahladpur Bangar area of Rohini in West Delhi on the ground that these were causing air pollution.The plea claimed that numerous industrial units were operating in residential areas without consent from and the authorities have turned "blind eye" towards them.