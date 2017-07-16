NGT raps AAP govt, civic bodies over illegal industries in Northwest Delhi

-
ALSO READBan on plastic: NGT seeks status report from Delhi govt Dumping human waste mid-air: NGT questions DGCA claim that it is impossible Enforce ban on 'illegal' sand mining, NGT tells Uttarakhand govt Prepare inventory of crackers in NCR within 6 weeks: SC to Pollution Board NGT slaps Rs 7 lakh fine on Noida banquet hall for noise pollution
-
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has rapped the Delhi government and the civic bodies for not giving details of the illegal industries sealed by them in Northwest Delhi.
A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim took exception to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of the area concerned for not filing a report on action taken despite its specific direction.
The green panel ordered the officials to file an affidavit and apprise it about the industries that have been shut down for running without requisite permissions and causing air pollution.
"Despite our order, directing SDM to file action taken report is absent and no acceptable submission is made on behalf of respondents. Hence, we direct the SDM concerned to file an affidavit and explain the lapses," the bench said, listing the matter for next hearing on August 9.
Earlier, the NGT had directed Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to jointly inspect the area and submit a detailed report.
It had also directed DPCC to also state whether they had given consent to operate to any of these units and, if not, then what action they have taken for all these years.
The order came on the plea of city resident Krishan Kumar seeking closure of illegal industries in Prahladpur Bangar area of Rohini in West Delhi on the ground that these were causing air pollution.
The plea claimed that numerous industrial units were operating in residential areas without consent from DPCC and the authorities have turned "blind eye" towards them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU