NGT reserves verdict on Phase-II of river Ganga cleaning project

NGT reserved its verdict on Phase-II between Haridwar and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh

NGT reserved its verdict on Phase-II between Haridwar and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh

Nearly 32 years after a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on pollution in the Ganga, the Green Tribunal today reserved its verdict on the second phase of its between and Unnao in



The green panel, to which the 1985 PIL of noted environment activist M C Mehta was transferred in 2014, had divided the cleanliness drive into four segments of the river which pass through Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal spanning a distance of almost 2500 kms.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar has already delivered the verdict in December 2015 with regard to the first phase between Gomukh to and now the second judgment would deal with measures to rejuvenate the Ganga between in Uttarakhand and Unnao in UP.



The tribunal heard the arguments of the NDA government, the UP government, pollution control boards and various other stakeholders for almost 18 months before reserving the judgment.



Besides Justice Kumar, the bench which is hearing the Ganga case comprises Justices Jawad Rahim, R S Rathore and Expert Members B S Sajwan, Ajay A Deshpande and Nagin Nanda.



The green panel has divided the work of cleaning the river in different segments - Gomukh to (Phase-I), to Unnao (termed as segment B of Phase-I), Unnao to a border of Uttar Pradesh, border of to border of Jharkhand and border of Jharkhand to the Bay of Bengal.

Press Trust of India