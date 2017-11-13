NGT reserves verdict on Yamuna floodplain damage in AOL festival

The Green Tribunal on Monday reserved its verdict on the issue of damage caused to the floodplains where a cultural extravaganza was organised last year by the



A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar heard the submissions of all concerned parties, including the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, which said that as per a 2006 environment impact assessment report, no environmental clearance was needed for the festival.



It heard the arguments of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and spiritual guru Ravi Shankar's (AOL)."Heard. Arguments concluded. Counsel for respondent 3 (AOL) has been permitted to make submission for recapitulation of points recorded earlier. Judgement reserved," the bench said.During the proceedings, the counsel for applicant Manoj Misra argued that severe damage has been done to the river and it must be restored by the concerned authorities.The counsel for the informed the bench that it has plans for riverbed beautification, afforestation, development of wetland and ecological restoration, adding that it would need 7-8 months for the tendering process for the two phases of Floodplain Development Programme.Earlier, the foundation had questioned the findings of an expert committee of the on the damage caused to the floodplains after its 3-day cultural event.The expert panel had told the that a whopping Rs 42.02 crore would be required to restore floodplains which was ravaged due to the cultural extravaganza held from March 11-13, 2016.The had slammed the for casting aspersions on the findings of its expert committee on the damage caused to the floodplains due to this cultural event.The had questioned the for granting nod to AOL, despite three initial rejections and said the civic body should have exercised proper caution while granting approval to the cultural extravaganza.