NGT to penalise Indian Railways over station waste management in Delhi-NCR

The Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed fines on for not complying with the rules on solid at four stations in this city.

A Bench headed by Chairperson Swatanter Kumar imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on the Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar, Shahdara, and Shakurbasti stations.

Earlier, it has imposed fines of Rs 2-3 lakh on major hotels in the Delhi region - Leela Venture, Fraser Suites, Royal Plaza and Mahagun Hotels, Radiance Motel, Golden Petal Hotel and Banquet, and Park Inn. Similar fines were imposed on hospital groups, including Fortis and Max Super Speciality.

According to the Railways, the contractors in charge of the treatment of waste in these stations will have to pay. While 75 per cent of the fine should be paid to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the rest would go to the Central Pollution Control Board.

This was after a panel set up by the gave a report seeking action against major polluters in the city. The 12-member panel had representatives from the Union Ministry of Environment, the Medical Council of India, city government, local bodies and even the Railways. Some housing societies were also fined.

The committee was mandated to look into waste treatment facilities at markets, shopping malls, housing societies, five-star hotels, hospitals with over 200 beds and student hostels.