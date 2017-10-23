NGT to penalise Indian Railways over station waste management in Delhi-NCR

A Bench headed by Chairperson Swatanter Kumar imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on the Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar, Shahdara, and Shakurbasti railway
stations.
Earlier, it has imposed fines of Rs 2-3 lakh on major hotels in the Delhi region - Leela Venture, Fraser Suites, Royal Plaza and Mahagun Hotels, Radiance Motel, Golden Petal Hotel and Banquet, and Park Inn. Similar fines were imposed on hospital groups, including Fortis and Max Super Speciality.
According to the Railways, the contractors in charge of the treatment of waste in these stations will have to pay. While 75 per cent of the fine should be paid to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the rest would go to the Central Pollution Control Board.
This was after a panel set up by the NGT
gave a report seeking action against major polluters in the city. The 12-member panel had representatives from the Union Ministry of Environment, the Medical Council of India, city government, local bodies and even the Railways. Some housing societies were also fined.
The committee was mandated to look into waste treatment facilities at markets, shopping malls, housing societies, five-star hotels, hospitals with over 200 beds and student hostels.
At present, the Railways are doing waste management
through contractors. It has a plan for a waste treatment plant in Delhi and in Jaipur, for which subsidiary RITES recently floated a global tender. The plants were to handle 20 tonnes a day of waste in Delhi and five tonnes in Jaipur.
TRACK RECORD
— A Bench headed by NGT
Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar imposed penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Shahdara, and Shakurbasti railway
stations for failure to properly manage waste and treat sewage
— The green panel directed them to submit 25% of the fine amount with the Central Pollution Control Board, rest with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU