NIA arrests 4, seizes Rs 9 lakh fake currency from Kolkata

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that it has arrested four people from and recovered Rs 9.1 lakh

The agency arrested all four from the vicinity of Howrah Railway Station in on Tuesday night, the said in a statement.

The counter-terror probe agency said that it had received information on Tuesday regarding certain individuals in possession of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with the intention of handing them over to certain persons for pushing into monetary system as genuine Indian currency.

"A team of officers was immediately tasked to carry out this operation. Late into the night, the team seized FICN having face value of Rs 9.1 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000," the agency said.

The arrested have been identified as Barkat Ansari, Utpal Chowdhury, Fijul Mia and Rabjul Mia, all residents of West Bengal's Malda district.

A case was registered against them under various sections of criminal conspiracy for using forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes as genuine and possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes.