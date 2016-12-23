TRENDING ON BS
NIA arrests fake currency racket mastermind Abdul Salam deported from Saudi

Abdul Salam was wanted in a case of smuggling of fake currency notes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Saudi Arabia has deported a ring leader of a fake Indian currency note racket, Abdul Salam, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) upon his landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Abdul Salam alias Podi Salam, a resident of Malappuram in Kerala, was wanted in a case of smuggling of fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) with a face value of Rs 9.75 lakh which were seized fromAbid Chullikulavan Hassan by Customs wing (Rummage & Intelligence Unit), Kochi at Nedumbasserry International Airport.



The NIA had taken over investigation into the case on July 13, 2014 from Kerala Police and filed a charge sheetagainst five accused including Abdul Salam on July 23, 2015.

