NIA arrests two stone-pelters in Kashmir over terror funding case

The on Tuesday said it has arrested two in connection with an ongoing probe into terror funding to stoke unrest in the Valley.

A Investigation Agency (NIA) official identified the arrested accused as Javed Ahmad Bhat and Kamran Yusuf of Kulgam and Pulwama districts, respectively, of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 17, the counter-terror agency had arrested Zahoor Ahmed Watali, a prominent businessman of Kashmir.

On July 24, the agency had arrested seven separatist leaders in connection with its probe into terror funding from Pakistan and militant groups based there.

The had asked on Monday to appear before it on Tuesday as a witness, and not as an accused, in the case.

Valley-based lawyers on Tuesday boycotted courts in protest against the summoning of Qayoom by the agency.