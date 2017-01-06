NIA files charge sheet against captured Pakistani national Bahadur Ali

(NIA) has filed a against national Bahadur Ali, who was arrested in Kashmir in July last year, alleging that he was working for terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was planning to carry out attacks at several places including Delhi.

The agency has filed the under various provisions of IPC, UAPA, sections of Explosives Act, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, Foreigners Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act against Ali, who has been in judicial custody since August.

According to court sources, the charge sheet, filed before District Judge Amar Nath, claimed that the recent unrest in Kashmir Valley had been orchestrated by Pakistan-based LeT.

The agency claimed that since summer last year, the banned outfit, with the "help of forces deployed on the border", pushed heavily armed terrorists into India with a direction to mix with local people, create disturbance and attack police and security forces.

NIA, in its charge sheet, has also alleged that along with his associates, Ali had planned terror attacks to destabilise the security and sovereignty of India.

The pocket diary recovered from Ali, among other things, contains the names of several towns in Jammu and Kashmir besides Delhi, the claims.

It alleged that given the fact that is a trained cadre of the LeT, the inclusion of the names of these towns/cities in the diary indicates that Ali was tasked to carry out terror attacks at several places, including Delhi.

A special court had on December 19 extended the judicial custody of Ali till January 18.

A fourth-class dropout, Ali, who hails from Jahama village of Raiwind in Lahore, was arrested from village Yahama in Mawar area of Qalamabad, Handwara, in North Kashmir on July 25. The army had claimed to have recovered three AK-47 rifles, two pistols and Rs 23,000 in Indian currency from his possession.

According to NIA, Ali was trained at a Lashkar camp in PoK to carry out various activities, including map reading and operating GPS devices.