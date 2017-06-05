NIA probe: Pakistani currencies found from separatist leaders

The Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted fresh searches on Sunday at seven more locations belonging to secessionist and separatist elements, traders and hawala operators suspected of terror funding in Srinagar, Jammu and

The searches were conducted in Srinagar, Jammu and

During the course of searches, several bank accounts have been detected and and currencies belonging to and have been found and seized, apart from a lot of other incriminating material like correspondence with jailed troublemakers, suspicious transactions and mobile phones.

Prominent among those raided by the are Tariq Ahmed Khan, ex-President of the Traders Association, and of Jammu.

Another house of Zahoor Watali at was also searched The concerned are being questioned about the same. Further investigation is continuing.