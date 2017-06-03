NIA raids 14 places in Kashmir, 8 in Delhi over Pakistani terror funding

Among those raided were aides of separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, others in the Hurriyat Conference

The Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday carried out searches at 14 places in Kashmir and eight places in the capital in connection with terror funding received from for carrying out subversive activities in the Valley.



The NIA, which had earlier registered a Preliminary Enquiry, converted it into a Regular Case (RC) last evening and began searches in the wee hours at the residences of second-rung separatist leaders in the Valley.



Around eight hawala dealers and traders in the capital were also raided, official sources said.



Among those raided were close aides and kins of hardline separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani and others in the Hurriyat Conference.



Two places in Sonepat were also being searched by the NIA teams in this connection.



The raids follow questioning of three separatists — Nayeem Khan, who was seen on television during a sting operation purportedly confessing to receiving money from Pakistan-based terror groups, alias 'Bitta Karate' and Gazi Javed Baba of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, in the capital last month.



The separatists were allegedly receiving funds from the chief of Pakistan-based (LeT), Hafiz Saeed, to carry out subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley, including pelting stones at security forces, damaging public property and burning schools and other government establishments.

Press Trust of India