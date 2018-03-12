JUST IN
NIA raids Srinagar Central Jail, seizes 25 cellphones, Pakistan flag

The jail had attracted the attention of the security agencies after LeT militant Naveed Jatt alias Abu Hunzullah escaped with the help of associates inside the jail

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Police personnel block a road during a curfew, imposed to maintain law and order following the killing of three militant commanders including a BTech student turned militant Esha Fazli of Soura, in Srinagar on Monday | Photo: PTI

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Monday raided the Srinagar Central Jail and seized a Pakistani flag, 25 mobile phones and jehadi literature, police sources said.

Twenty NIA officials assisted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and National Security Guards carried out the searches.

"Some mobile phones, SIM cards, iPods, a Pakistan flag and other incriminating material were recovered," an official said.

The Srinagar jail had attracted the attention of the security agencies after LeT militant Naveed Jatt alias Abu Hunzullah, who was taken for medical check up from the jail on February 6, escaped with the help of associates inside the jail.

Two policemen were killed by the militants at Srinagar's S M H S Hospital when the militant was freed.

All high-risk militants lodged in Srinagar Central Jail have since been shifted to prisons outside the Kashmir Valley.
