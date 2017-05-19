NIA to probe Syed Ali Shah Geelani, LeT chief for receiving funds from Pak

The Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the role of Lashker-e-Taiba chief Hafeez Mohammed Saeed and hardline Kashmiri separatist leader in subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA named the two in its Preliminary Enquiry (PE), which precedes the filing of a case. It also named Naeem Khan, who was seen on television during a sting operation purportedly confessing to receiving money from Pakistan-based terror groups.

The others named in the PE were Farooq Ahmed Dar alias 'Bitta Karate' and Gazi Javed Baba of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

The NIA team arrived in on Friday to question those named in the PE and to collect documentary evidence against them. The chief is based in

In a PE, the NIA can ask those named in the case to appear before it but cannot force them to do so, or arrest them.

The NIA team will be reviewing evidence collected in connection with the burning of schools last year after the Hizbul Mujahideen's poster boy, Burhan Wani, was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

The NIA's PE alleged that the separatists were receiving funds from the chief to carry out subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley, including pelting security forces with stones, damaging public property and burning schools and other government establishments.

The NIA has also taken cognisance of a news item related to a recording of conversations between a TV reporter and leaders of separatist groups operating in the Kashmir Valley in this regard, he said.