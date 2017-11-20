Niche schools a magnet for digital, e-commerce firms

Digital and firms are emerging as the largest recruiters at niche institutes such as the and the Institute of Design (NID).

According to these institutes, profiles, too, have changed increasingly towards managing digital platforms, data analysis, user interface design and digital consumer behaviour, among others.

What’s more encouraging is that while recruitments are led by digital and firms, brick-and-mortar players such as consumer goods firms and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) firms are offering jobs with similar profiles.

For instance, around 13 digital and firms picked up 35 students, the highest for summer internships from MICA, followed by 13 advertising or branding firms and retail & manufacturing firms recruiting 33 students each. Sixty-six recruiters made offers to a batch of 177 students at the institute.

Some of the recruiters at were Amazon, Bajaj Auto, Walmart, Royal Enfield, Future Group, Shopclues, Publicis, and DDB Mudra Group. Other prominent recruiters included Disney, Sony Pictures Networks, HT Media, GroupM, Red Bull, Godfrey Phillips, Beiersdorf, L’Oréal, RBL Bank and Dell.

“Digital is an increasing phenomenon (in summer placements),” said Vaneet Chhibber, associate director, marketing & external affairs, “Not just but even brick-and-mortar firms are offering profiles in the digital arena, as consumers are interacting more through the digital medium. We are not a finance institute but banks are also making offers for their digital engagements.”

Profiles in marketing analytics, understanding consumer digital behaviour, data analytics, and digital communications were also being offered, said Chhibber.

NID, which sees a rolling summer placement process instead of holding it on particular days on campus, has also seen a rise in technology-oriented design profiles being offered to students.

“We do not conduct campus summer placements. Ideally, summer internships will be according to companies’ requirements or our students hunt for it on their own. However, design as a profession has now touched almost all segments of technology. Hence, profiles are no more limited to jewellery or apparel or automobile,” said Sujitha Nair, head for industry, placements, students and alumni relations at NID, which even has a separate section for design for micro, small & medium enterprises and start-ups.

Compensation packages, too, have risen 15-25 per cent. According to Nair, pay packets have risen 25 per cent at NID.

MICA, with 3.5 times increase in international offers and 42 per cent rise in first-time recruiters, has seen a 15 per cent increase in average stipend and 25 per cent rise in highest stipend this year. Some of the major recruiters at NID have been Wipro Technologies, Philips, Adobe, eBay, Microsoft, Oracle, Redbus and Zomato.