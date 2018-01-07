Nick Kyrgios beats Ryan Harrison to win Brisbane International

-
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios won the men's Brisbane International title, with a victory over American Ryan Harrison in the summit clash on Sunday.
Kyrgios, world number 21, eased past Harrison 6-4 6-2 in a match which lasted for over an hour and 13 minutes, here at the Pat Rafter Arena on Sunday.
With this, the Australian lifted his fourth ATP Tour title, also his first on home soil.
The 22-year-old made his way into the finals of the tournament, following a three-set victory over Grigor Dimitr of Bulgaria.
