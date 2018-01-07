JUST IN
Nick Kyrgios beats Ryan Harrison to win Brisbane International

Kyrgios eased past Harrison 6-4 6-2 in a match which lasted for over an hour and 13 minutes

ANI  |  Brisbane 

Nick Kyrgios of Australia holds the trophy after winning his final match against Ryan Harrison of the U.S. 6-4, 6-2, during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia: Photo: AP | PTI
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios won the men's Brisbane International title, with a victory over American Ryan Harrison in the summit clash on Sunday.

Kyrgios, world number 21, eased past Harrison 6-4 6-2 in a match which lasted for over an hour and 13 minutes, here at the Pat Rafter Arena on Sunday.

With this, the Australian lifted his fourth ATP Tour title, also his first on home soil.

The 22-year-old made his way into the finals of the tournament, following a three-set victory over Grigor Dimitr of Bulgaria.
