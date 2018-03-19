Nidahas Trophy final: Karthik's last ball sixer helps India beat Bangladesh

did a Javed Miandad with a last-ball six as pulled off an incredible chase beating by four wickets in the Nidahas T20 Tri-series final, in Colombo on Sunday night.

Needing five off the final delivery, Karthik smashed Soumya Sarkar over extra-cover as a second-string Indian side held its nerve in a tense situation to chase down a target of 167 in 20 overs. It would count as one of India's famous last ball sixes -- something that Pakistani legend did against 32 years back in Sharjah.



"I have been practising these shots - having a strong base and then hitting from there," Karthik said after the match.

"Happy to be where I'm and thanks to the support staff who have kept on supporting me for the last few months," he added.

Board of Control for in (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna congratulated the Indian team for an "amazing" four-wicket victory in the final of the

Khanna told the media, "What an amazing win. Shows the strength of our good domestic I congratulate everyone for this victory as it shows the hard work done by every individual involved in "



The acting president also applauded Dinesh Karthik's cameo that helped register a four-wicket win against

" played very well under pressure," he said.

Karthik's gem of a cameo got him 29 off 8 balls with two boundaries and three sixes -- the last of them which will be forever be etched in the memory.

Skipper Rohit Sharma's (56 off 42 balls) dismissal set India's inexperienced middle-order in panic mode and Vijay Shankar's four dot balls off the 18th over by Mustafizur Rahaman made it very difficult for

Karthik came at the start of the19th over and hit Rubel Hossain for 22 including two sixes and two fours to bring down the equation to 12 off the final over before finishing it off in style.



'Nagin' dance

A partisan Sri Lankan crowd, who were upset by Bangladesh's behaviour did the now famous 'Nagin Dance' (Sbnake Dance') along with Indian supporters leaving the Tigers distraught.

Rohit started with a lofted boundary over long-on off his opposite number Shakib. Young off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz then got a taste of what world class batsmanship is as he was hit for two huge sixes -- one over deep mid-wicket and other over long-on along with another boundary.

Shikhar Dhawan (10) and Suresh Raina (0) were out in quick succession but the Indian captain was in his element as Bangladesh's ploy of using spinners in the Powerplay didn't prove to be as effective as

Rohit hit left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam over mid-off for a boundary and then an inside out lofted shot over long-off fetched him a six.

He square cut Mustafizur Rahaman for a boundary as seized control scoring 56 in the Powerplay overs.

KL Rahul (24, 14 balls) once again looked in fine touch during a 51-run stand with his skipper but failed to make it count as his mistimed pull off a Rubel Hossain delivery landed into safe hands of Sabbir at deep square leg.

Earlier, Indian pacers undid the hardwork of their spinners as scored a competitive 166 for eight, riding on Sabbir's 50-ball 77 after batting first.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar (1/20 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3/18 in 4 overs) were brilliant in the Powerplay but the duo of Vijay Shankar (0/48 in 4 overs) and Shardul Thakur (0/45 in 4 overs) leaked 93 runs between them on a good batting surface.

While the Washington-Chahal duo bowled 20 dot balls between them with only one boundary, Shankar and Thakur conceded 10 boundaries and four sixes.

Jaydev Unadkat (2/33) did come back well in his final over but Sabbir cleverly waited for the spinners to finish their quota as he launched a furious assault on the pacers during the back-10.

Skipper Rohit taking a gamble by introducing both spinners inside the Powerplay overs instead of using an effective part-timer like Suresh Raina when Thakur and Shankar were being hit, came as a surprise.



Bangladesh's batting

The last six overs of the innings yielded 66 runs -- mostly coming from Sabbir's blade.

The 17th over was the one when Shankar fluffed his lines with the back of the hand slower deliveries as Sabbir hit him for a six over deep mid-wicket followed by one over long-on.

Shardul, whose knuckleball has been a hit was picked up by Sabbir in the next over for two cheeky boundaries.

Earlier, Washington, who has grown from strength to strength again stifled the batsmen in the Powerplay overs.

openers Tamim Iqbal (15) and Litton Das (11) started off in a whirlwind fashion but Washington forced the latter to play a slog sweep and the ball ballooned for Raina to complete a lovely catch.

The dangerous Tamim was more of a fielder's wicket as Chahal flighted one altering the length. The left-hander jumped out at the invitation and his lofted shot had elevation but couldn't clear the distance. Shardul maintained his balance beautifully at the long-on boundary rope to cling onto the catch.

Chahal got his second wicket when an out-of-form Soumya Sarkar (1) tried to slog sweep a fuller delivery from Chahal with Shikhar Dhawan taking a simple catch at square-leg.

The wiry-framed leg-spinner got his third wicket when an in-form Mushfiqur Rahim (9) tried to hit inside out but was caught smartly by Shankar covering some distance on his right.

Sabbir, however, continued to play his strokes -- some cheeky, a few streaky and some confident ones in between.

In Mahmudullah Riyadh (21), he found a steady ally and added 36 runs before a miscommunication saw the vice-captain getting run-out by Vijay Shankar.

Shankar then had a hand in getting rival captain Shakib Al Hasan run-out with a direct throw from cover region. But Sabbir's big-hitting prowess helped them post a challenging total.



Sachin, Sourav jubilated

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Amazing victory by #TeamIndia. Superb batting by @DineshKarthik. A great knock by @ImRo45 to set the platform.What a finish to a final!! #NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvsBAN."

"@DineshKarthik @ .. what a knock .. super", former captain Sourav Ganguly shared on Twitter.

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Twitter wrote," You beauty! @DineshKarthik ????????"

"Top inn @DineshKarthik very well done.. special hitting.. #indvsBang @ congratulations #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 ??????", Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh posted on twitter.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah said, "What a finish!!! Well played big guy @DineshKarthik. Outstanding effort by the team. #INDvBAN #topstuff."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)