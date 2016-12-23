TRENDING ON BS
Nigerian with Rs 54 lakh in new notes caught at Indira Gandhi Airport

CISF personnel intercepted the Nigerian travelling to Coimbatore from New Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Nigerian national was found in possession of about Rs 54 lakh in new notes today at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here.

Officials said the incident was reported at about 2:30 am when CISF personnel intercepted the Nigerian travelling to Coimbatore from here.

"He was allowed to travel after information was shared with tax and customs sleuths. A total cash of over Rs 58 lakh was detected with the Nigerian with Rs 53.78 lakh in new currency and Rs 4.29 lakh in old notes," they said.

