Nigerian with Rs 54 lakh in new notes caught at Indira Gandhi Airport

A Nigerian national was found in possession of about Rs 54 lakh in new notes today at the (IGIA) here.

Officials said the incident was reported at about 2:30 am when personnel intercepted the Nigerian travelling to Coimbatore from here.

"He was allowed to travel after information was shared with tax and customs sleuths. A total of over Rs 58 lakh was detected with the Nigerian with Rs 53.78 lakh in new and Rs 4.29 lakh in old notes," they said.