Nine seasons on, KBC juggernaut rolls strong

What is it about Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) that it continues to attract viewers nine seasons after it was first launched? The show, which recently returned to television screens after a three-year hiatus, opened strongly and has sustained viewer interest since then. Latest viewership data by the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) show that KBC has helped Sony Entertainment Television (SET), which telecasts the show at 9 pm on weekdays, move into the number one position in urban markets. While SET has been in the league of the top four Hindi general entertainment ...