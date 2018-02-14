PNB names Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems in the mega Rs 114-bn fraud

In what may turn out to be one of the biggest scams in the country’s corporate history, Delhi-based (PNB) said on Wednesday it has been defrauded about Rs 114 billion by jeweller Nirav Modi, his maternal uncle Mehul Chinubhai Choksi and other relatives through a clutch of companies they own. The second-largest public sector bank (PSB) said two of its employees were involved in the scam, where the bank’s core banking system was bypassed to raise payment notes to overseas branches of other Indian banks, including Allahabad Bank, Axis Bank, and Union Bank of India, using international financial communication system, SWIFT. Three jewellers Gitanjali Gems, Ginni, and Nakshatra are also under the scanner of investigative agencies to probe their role in the matter. Executives in other said they are insulated against the fraud, as the payment request was raised by PNB (irrespective of who raised that in the bank), and therefore, the payment will have to be met by the Delhi-based bank. PNB had overdues slated to be paid on January 25 and subsequently on February 5, which were defaulted, said Usha Ananthasubramanian, chief executive officer (CEO), Allahabad Bank. “We do have exposure to PNB, but it is on the bank and not on the client. The exposure is roughly in the range of Rs 20-22 billion,” Ananthasubramanian said. However, PNB in a letter to indicated clearly that it was in no mood to pay back and alleged connivance of officials at the foreign branches of other Indian In a letter to the chiefs of several banks, a general manager of PNB said the letters of understandings (LoUs) are were opened in favour of branches of Indian for import of pearls for a period of one year, for which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines stipulate a total time period of 90 days from the date of shipment. “This stipulation was overlooked by overseas branches of Indian that are also required to follow the RBI guidelines. There is clear criminal connivance of group companies of Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems with our branch official and also apparently, with officials of overseas branches of Indian banks,” the letter said. It added: “None of the overseas branches of India based has shared with us any document/information made available to them by these Indian companies at the time of availing buyers’ credit from them.” This means that the banking system is heading towards a protracted legal battle as other will start suing PNB over non-payment of dues and refusal to honour the commitment. Besides, other also have separate exposure to companies owned by Modi, who has shot a mail to the lenders assuring them that he would return all the dues and that his brand, Firestone Diamond, valued at Rs 105 billion, was up for sale. The latest fraud was an age-old method employed to defraud the banking system. It involved the LoU raised at the PNB’s Mumbai office by the firms owned by Modi and his family. A LoU is issued by a bank to an importer (in this case Modi). It works like a bank guarantee, which the importer can sell to other at a discount. The importer gets the money, or letter of credit, and pays his client. The issuer bank messages overseas branches of other through the SWIFT network and that bank immediately pays the client against the LoU. The bank that holds the LoU then goes back to the issuer bank (PNB in this case) and gets its due. The issuer bank (PNB) recovers its due against the LoU from its client (Modi). Since the LoUs are used for importing goods and involve foreign currency, a vostro account (client’s overseas account) is used to deposit the credit by the bank accepting the LoU.

However, issuance of the LoU involves a lot of process and to mitigate the risks of fraud, insist the client deposit an equivalent amount of assets, mainly cash in the local branch, to avail of the overseas facility.

The fraud shock

The Delhi-based PSB disclosed in a filing to the BSE on Wednesday morning that it detected fraudulent and unauthorised transactions worth around $1.78 billion (approximately Rs 114 billion) “for the benefit of a few select account holders” with the help of the bank staff based out of one of its Mumbai branches.

“In the bank these transactions are contingent in nature and liability arising out of these on the bank shall be decided based on the law and genuineness of underlying transactions,” the bank said, adding it had reported the matter to the investigative agencies.

PNB share prices fell 9.8 per cent to Rs 145.80 on Wednesday.

On Monday evening, PNB filed two fresh complaints with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In one, the bank alleged involvement of a jewellery company. The CBI sources said they were still undecided if they would want to file a fresh first information report (FIR) on the latest complaints, or merge them with their previous FIR.

Separately, Gitanjali Gems, headed by Choksi, who was also named in the first FIR, postponed its board meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday that was supposed to approve its third quarter results for this financial year.

“I don’t think this is out of control or too big a worry at this point. That is my broad sense,” Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services (DFS) Lok Rajan told Press Trust of India on the sidelines of an event in the Capital. The ministry has sought details about the fraudulent transactions involving this case or related incidents by the end of this week and in a fresh missive has asked all to go for a clean-up drive. DFS Secretary Rajiv Kumar said this seems to be an isolated case and will not impact other

(Abhijit Lele and Shrimi Chaudhury in Mumbai contributed to this story)