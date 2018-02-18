Nirav Modi scam at PNB: Other banks also involved, alleges Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday demanded a thorough probe into the Bank (PNB) fraud case alleging other banks are also involved in the scam. Claiming that the over Rs 110 billion PNB scam involving billionaire was only a fraction of a mammoth fraud on the Indian banks, Banerjee asserted that it took place during demonetisation. "Big money laundering happened during demonetisation.

There are more banks involved. The full truth must come out," the Trinamool Congress supremo said in a tweet. The BJP-led NDA government had demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016 in a bid to curb circulation of black money. ALSO READ: PNB scam: CBI scans balance sheets of 18 Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali branches Alleging that key officials were changed in some banks during demonetisation, the chief minister also demanded an investigation into the people who replaced them and those involved in effecting the transfers or removals. A huge political slug-fest is on between the and the Congress over the PNB scam with both parties blaming each other for allowing Nirav Modi and his associates in the fraud to flourish during their respective tenure. ALSO READ: PNB fraud: Nirav Modi team given access to bank computers, say CBI sources The is rapidly emerging as a strong opposition in West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress secured a second term in the 2016 Assembly elections.