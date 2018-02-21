Nirav Modi to be deported in Rs 114-bn PNB fraud case? SC to hear plea

The will on Wednesday hear a Public interest litigation (PIL) seeking deportation of businessman Nirav Modi, main accused in the over Rs 110 billion (PNB) fraud case.

The PIL has been filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda, which seeks Modi's deportation within two months.

Niravi Modi and Chairman and Managing Director Mehul Choksi, who are the main accused in the scam left India in January.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing the matter and conducting searches and raids at various locations linked with and

The scam was started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the officials reported it to the concerned agencies.