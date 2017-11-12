Nirbhaya case: SC to hear review petition of death row convict on Monday

The review petition
was moved through Advocate ML Sharma, by Mukesh, who is one of the four convicts sentenced to death.
In May, a Supreme court
bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra
and consisting of Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan, had upheld the High Court's order of death sentence to the four convicts - Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh.
On December 16, 2012, six people gangraped a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus. The woman succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore
hospital on December 29, 2012.
One of the accused, Ram Singh
hanged himself in prison, while another person, who was a juvenile
at the time of the crime, was convicted in August last year and will serve the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home.
