Nirbhaya case: SC to hear review petition of death row convict on Monday

The will hear a review of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case on Monday.

The review was moved through Advocate ML Sharma, by Mukesh, who is one of the four convicts sentenced to death.

In May, a bench, headed by Justice and consisting of Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan, had upheld the High Court's order of death sentence to the four convicts - Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh.

On December 16, 2012, six people gangraped a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus. The woman succumbed to her injuries in a hospital on December 29, 2012.

One of the accused, hanged himself in prison, while another person, who was a at the time of the crime, was convicted in August last year and will serve the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home.