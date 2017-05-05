Nirbhaya gang rape convicts get death sentence: Here's how Twitter reacted

TRENDING ON BS
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur were convicted on charges of brutally raping and assaulting a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a bus that led to her death. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence on all four convicts in the vicious Nirbhaya gang-rape of December 2012 that led to her death and caused national outrage. It has been more than four years since the 23-year-old medical student was brutalised by a gang of six men on a moving bus in New Delhi.
 
A three-member bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice R Banumathi said the aggravating circumstances against Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur far outweighed the mitigating circumstances cited in their favour.

What happened on 16 December, 2012?

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic, was raped and brutalised with an iron rod in a moving bus in Delhi. She and her male friend were then thrown out of the bus. Nirbhaya lost her life in a Singapore hospital on December 29.
 
The victim, along with her male companion, was returning from a movie show, and took a bus to get back home. Soon, the victim’s companion noticed the driver had taken a different route than normal and the doors of the bus had been tightly shut.The accused began to hassle the woman and then took turns to rape her.

They didn't stop there -- they went ahead and brutalsed her with an iron rod and battered her male friend as well. The two were then thrown off the bus around midnight, in tattered clothes.

The Protest

The nation was shaken up by the news of this reprehensible gang rape. The brutal incident elicited a strong reaction in the country. Women took to streets to fight for a speedy legal system.

Today as soon as the decision broke out, the country welcomed the apex court decision. Here's how people reacted on Twitter:  

