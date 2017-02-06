Nishant Arora quits from media manager post at BCCI

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators' (COA) move to relieve the staff of former President and Secretary has led media manager to quit.

The COA last week decided to shut down the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office in New Delhi set up by former President Anurag Thakur. And with Arora employed by Thakur, his time was definitely up.

Arora, who served for 18 months, tendered his resignation on Sunday evening after he was offered a shift to the cricket centre in Mumbai following the closure of the Delhi office.

Talking to IANS on his resignation, Arora said he was offered to shift his base from Delhi. This prompted him to quit.

"I have a young family and didn't want to move to Mumbai," he said.

His resignation comes after both Thakur's and Ajay Shirke's removal by the apex court for failing to implement the Justice R M Lodha committee recommendations.

The court then appointed a four-member committee headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai to oversee the daily operations of the cricket board.

The panel includes former India women's team captain Diana Edulji, historian Ramachandra Guha and IDFC chief Vikram Limaye.