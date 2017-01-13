NIT Hamirpur students, 2 others go missing while trekking in Mandi

Two college students and their two friends, who had gone for trekking in valley in district a week ago, were on Friday stated to be missing.

Navneet and Akshay of the National Institute of Technology and their two friends have been missing since January 6, when they headed out to trek to in valley.

The family of Navneet and Akshay today informed the administration about the development.

Heavy snowfall has been reported in valley.

According to police, it has sent police officials from Police Post to locate the students.

A rescue team will start search operations from tomorrow, according to SDM Ashwani Kumar.

As per information received from the hostel of NIT, the students had made entries in record book that they were going home but on their Facebook account they said they had gone to trek the Shikari Peak.