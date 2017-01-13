NIT Hamirpur students, 2 others go missing while trekking in Mandi

Two college students and their two friends, who had gone for trekking in Janjehali
valley in Mandi
district a week ago, were on Friday stated to be missing.
Navneet and Akshay of the National Institute of Technology Hamirpur
and their two friends have been missing since January 6, when they headed out to trek to Shikari Peak
in Janjehali
valley.
The family of Navneet and Akshay today informed the Janjehali
administration about the development.
Heavy snowfall has been reported in Janjehali
valley.
According to police, it has sent police officials from Police Post Janjehali
to locate the MBA
students.
A rescue team will start search operations from tomorrow, according to SDM Janjehali
Ashwani Kumar.
As per information received from the hostel of NIT, the students had made entries in record book that they were going home but on their Facebook account they said they had gone to trek the Shikari Peak.
