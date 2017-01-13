TRENDING ON BS
NIT Hamirpur students, 2 others go missing while trekking in Mandi

Heavy snowfall has been reported in Janjehali valley

Press Trust of India  |  Mandi 

A man walks on snow covered road as vehicles stuck in snow after heavy snowfall in Shimla
A man walks on snow covered road as vehicles stuck in snow (Representative image)

Two college students and their two friends, who had gone for trekking in Janjehali valley in Mandi district a week ago, were on Friday stated to be missing.

Navneet and Akshay of the National Institute of Technology Hamirpur and their two friends have been missing since January 6, when they headed out to trek to Shikari Peak in Janjehali valley.

The family of Navneet and Akshay today informed the Janjehali administration about the development.

Heavy snowfall has been reported in Janjehali valley.

According to police, it has sent police officials from Police Post Janjehali to locate the MBA students.

A rescue team will start search operations from tomorrow, according to SDM Janjehali Ashwani Kumar.

As per information received from the hostel of NIT, the students had made entries in record book that they were going home but on their Facebook account they said they had gone to trek the Shikari Peak.

