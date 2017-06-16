Nitesh Rane seeks Guinness world record for Shiv Sena; Twitter reacts

Some appreciated the move, while others simply snickered. Here’s how Twitter is reacting to this:
Shiv Sena truly deserves..hope they get it @world_guiness pic.twitter.com/AcNcPP9GlS— nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) June 14, 2017
Add to it the number of promises they have made to make the roads of Mumbai pothole free !!!!— Mandar,Mandy (@mandar2404) June 15, 2017
Also send one letter recommending Narayan Rane for threatening congress party with give over & still lying in the Congress.... ????????????????— Surya (@heartpatent) June 15, 2017
Rane and Sharad Pawar themselves are cosying up with BJP ????????????— Optimist (@CommonUncommon_) June 14, 2017
@ShivSena @uddhavthackeray has set most unique record that will never be broken, guiness please give an award— aniket phadke (@aniket_phadke) June 14, 2017
Is Rane's letter congress party's official request? If not it would be misuse of government property and misleading the authority.— snehaji (@SabalaShakti) June 15, 2017
That's so insulting @NiteshNRane You cannot nominate the founders of threats for this award.????— Isar Qureshi (@isarqureshi) June 15, 2017
Hahaha. This is Absolutely brilliant. True Rane style. Laughed so much that my stomach is now hurting.— Jaideep Satwalekar (@jedzu) June 15, 2017
is he being sarcastic or serious? ????????????— Chinmay (@ChinmayLIVE) June 15, 2017
is he being sarcastic or serious? ????????????— Chinmay (@ChinmayLIVE) June 15, 2017
# Fantastic ! Some gray's cells are really working ! Kudos & congrats !— vijayeendratanaya (@vijayindrtanaya) June 15, 2017
Hi Nitesh, I am not fan of yours, and not ur party, but I liked ur tweet, What a class to troll anyone, Ppl should learn from u. Hats off— Ashish (@ashish191109) June 15, 2017
Reactions from political front
Indeed they deserve a standing ovatio for their continous efforts n pull back pic.twitter.com/GB6kPFkxiA— #Isupportmodi (@IKrunalGodaBJP) June 15, 2017
According to a report of PTI, Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande reacted to Rane’s letter and said that her party already holds a Guinness record for collecting largest quantity of blood in a day (24,200 bottles) at a blood donation camp in 2010.
Nitesh Rane is the son of Narayan Rane, senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra. Narayan Rane, was once a part of Shiv Sena but left the party after a confrontation with Uddhav Thackeray.
It must be noted here that Shiv Sena has lost no opportunity in attacking the BJP - its long-time ally - ever since the coalition came to power in 2014. After the 2014 Assembly polls, it had almost been decided that Sena and BJP would not come back to power. However, both joined hands to form the state government in Maharashtra.
