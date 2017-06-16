TRENDING ON BS
Nitesh Rane seeks Guinness world record for Shiv Sena; Twitter reacts

Nitesh Rane is the son of Narayan Rane, senior Congress leader

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nitesh Rane, Congress leader, Shiv Sena
Nitesh Rane (Photo: PTI)

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will make it to the Guinness Book of World Records! Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane has said in a letter to the Guinness Book of World Records that the party deserves a place in the Guinness World Records for repeatedly threatening to withdraw support from the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.
 
"We would like to register a record on his (Uddhav Thackeray's) behalf for announcing a number of times that his party Shiv Sena would withdraw support to Maharashtra government," his letter to the Director of Guinness World Records said. 
 
Rane also posted a copy of the letter on Twitter. So far, it has received around 600 retweets and more than 700 'likes'.

Some appreciated the move, while others simply snickered. Here’s how Twitter is reacting to this:
 
Reactions from political front

According to a report of PTI, Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande reacted to Rane’s letter and said that her party already holds a Guinness record for collecting largest quantity of blood in a day (24,200 bottles) at a blood donation camp in 2010. 

"Nitesh is a child in politics who is basking under the glory of his father without any substance of his own. He should be made aware that the Sena already holds a Guinness record and we are proud of it," Kayande said.
 
Who is Nitesh Rane

Nitesh Rane is the son of Narayan Rane, senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra. Narayan Rane, was once a part of Shiv Sena but left the party after a confrontation with Uddhav Thackeray. 
 
Shiv Shena and BJP

It must be noted here that Shiv Sena has lost no opportunity in attacking the BJP - its long-time ally - ever since the coalition came to power in 2014.  After the 2014 Assembly polls, it had almost been decided that Sena and BJP would not come back to power. However, both joined hands to form the state government in Maharashtra. 
 
The two parties had jointly controlled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over two decades. Recently, the party said if the government failed to waive farmers' loan, it would withdraw its support. CM Devendra Fadnavis has declared a loan waiver for all farmers last Sunday.

