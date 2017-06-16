Nitesh Rane seeks Guinness world record for Shiv Sena; Twitter reacts

The Uddhav Thackeray-led will make it to the Guinness Book of World Records! Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane has said in a letter to the that the party deserves a place in the Guinness World Records for repeatedly threatening to withdraw support from the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.



"We would like to register a record on his (Uddhav Thackeray's) behalf for announcing a number of times that his party would withdraw support to Maharashtra government," his letter to the Director of Guinness World Records said.





truly deserves..hope they get it @world_guiness pic.twitter.com/AcNcPP9GlS — (@NiteshNRane) June 14, 2017 Some appreciated the move, while others simply snickered. Here’s how is reacting to this:

"Nitesh is a child in politics who is basking under the glory of his father without any substance of his own. He should be made aware that the Sena already holds a Guinness record and we are proud of it," Kayande said.



Who is Nitesh Rane



is the son of Narayan Rane, senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra. Narayan Rane, was once a part of but left the party after a confrontation with Uddhav Thackeray.



Shiv Shena and BJP



It must be noted here that has lost no opportunity in attacking the - its long-time ally - ever since the coalition came to power in 2014. After the 2014 Assembly polls, it had almost been decided that Sena and would not come back to power. However, both joined hands to form the state government in Maharashtra.



The two parties had jointly controlled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over two decades. Recently, the party said if the government failed to waive farmers' loan, it would withdraw its support. CM Devendra Fadnavis has declared a loan waiver for all farmers last Sunday.