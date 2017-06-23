NITI Aayog creating jobless India, says RSS-backed BMS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh
(BMS) on Thursday said the ‘wrong’ polices of the NITI Aayog
are creating jobless India
and demanded reorganisation of the government’s top policy-making body.
“Wrong policies of the NITI Aayog
are creating a jobless India,” said Saji Narayanan, National
president of the BMS
in a statement. The statement quoted him as speaking at a meeting organised by the Delhi
state BMS
against the wrong policy
of the NITI Aayog
and demanded of ‘equal pay for equal work’ for contract labourers.
Narayanan demanded that the NITI Aayog
should be reorganised with inclusion of those who think about India’s real concerns, failing which the BMS
would be compelled to go for further agitation.
According to the statement, employment
crisis is already India’s major economic issue and the country’s two major employment
generating sectors — agriculture and small scale sector — are in crisis.
Agricultural land is being converted into industrial land and industrial land into service land, due to ‘perverted’ policy.
So far, the NITI Aayog
has not given serious thought to it, it said.
In BMS’ view, the policies are harming the sectors. The government’s efforts to generate jobs do not tally with the loss of employment
taking place. The NITI Aayog
is meant to advise the government on job creation, instead, its “job displacing paradigm is taking our economy in wrong direction. The reforms it has proposed are labour displacing and not labour intensive”, the union said. The NITI Aayog’s proposal to create a new category of “fixed term employment” in organised sector will destroy quality jobs and create substandard jobs, it said.
A major activity of the NITI Aayog
is disinvestment. This will adversely effect quality employment
in the PSUs.
In the US, Walmart
is called a job killer. NITI Aayog’s FDI policy
is promoting such companies in India.
Bidi sector, which employs crores of people, is in crisis, it added.
