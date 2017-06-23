NITI Aayog creating jobless India, says RSS-backed BMS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated (BMS) on Thursday said the ‘wrong’ polices of the are creating jobless and demanded reorganisation of the government’s top policy-making body.

“Wrong policies of the are creating a jobless India,” said Saji Narayanan, president of the in a statement. The statement quoted him as speaking at a meeting organised by the state against the wrong of the and demanded of ‘equal pay for equal work’ for contract labourers.

Narayanan demanded that the should be reorganised with inclusion of those who think about India’s real concerns, failing which the would be compelled to go for further agitation.

According to the statement, crisis is already India’s major economic issue and the country’s two major generating sectors — agriculture and small scale sector — are in crisis.

Agricultural land is being converted into industrial land and industrial land into service land, due to ‘perverted’ So far, the has not given serious thought to it, it said.

In BMS’ view, the policies are harming the sectors. The government’s efforts to generate jobs do not tally with the loss of taking place. The is meant to advise the government on job creation, instead, its “job displacing paradigm is taking our economy in wrong direction. The reforms it has proposed are labour displacing and not labour intensive”, the union said. The NITI Aayog’s proposal to create a new category of “fixed term employment” in organised sector will destroy quality jobs and create substandard jobs, it said.

A major activity of the is disinvestment. This will adversely effect quality in the In the US, is called a job killer. NITI Aayog’s FDI is promoting such companies in Bidi sector, which employs crores of people, is in crisis, it added.