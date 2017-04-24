Niti Aayog envisions houses, vehicles, ACs for all by 2032

The government think tank has envisaged a new India in which all citizens in 15 years will have houses with toilets, two-wheelers or cars, power, air conditioners and digital connectivity.

This is a glimpse of Vision 2031-32 presented by the Vice-Chairman to the body's Governing Council, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting held on Sunday in the presence of chief ministers.

The India 2031-32: Vision, and Action Agenda also visualises a fully literate society with universal access to health care.

It also calls for having a much larger and modern network of roads, railways, waterways and air connectivity and a clean India where citizens would have access to quality air and water.

It envisioned that per capita income would increase three-fold to Rs 3.14 lakh in 2031-32 from Rs 1.06 lakh in 2015-16.

Besides, it states that the country's gross domestic product or the economy would rise to Rs 469 lakh crore in 2031-32 from Rs 137 lakh crore level in 2015-16.

The vision says that the central and state expenditure will rise by Rs 92 lakh crore in 2031-32 to Rs 130 lakh crore from Rs 38 lakh crore in 2015-16.

The work on the Fifteen Year Vision and Seven Year document spanning 2017-18 to 2031-32 is in progress.

The Three Year Action Agenda covering 2017-18 to 2019-20 was circulated to the Members on Sundayand would be finalised shortly.

According to the vision presentation, all efforts had to be made top realise the Prime Minister's vision of a vibrant India by 2031-32.

"We must transform India into a prosperous, healthy, secure, corruption-free, energy abundant, environmentally clean and globally influential nation," the presentation added.