Niti Aayog envisions houses, vehicles, ACs for all by 2032

The government think tank Niti Aayog
has envisaged a new India in which all citizens in 15 years will have houses with toilets, two-wheelers or cars, power, air conditioners and digital connectivity.
This is a glimpse of Vision 2031-32 presented by the Niti Aayog
Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya
to the body's Governing Council, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting held on Sunday in the presence of chief ministers.
The India 2031-32: Vision, Strategy
and Action Agenda also visualises a fully literate society with universal access to health care.
It also calls for having a much larger and modern network of roads, railways, waterways and air connectivity and a clean India where citizens would have access to quality air and water.
It envisioned that per capita income would increase three-fold to Rs 3.14 lakh in 2031-32 from Rs 1.06 lakh in 2015-16.
Besides, it states that the country's gross domestic product or the economy would rise to Rs 469 lakh crore in 2031-32 from Rs 137 lakh crore level in 2015-16.
The vision says that the central and state expenditure will rise by Rs 92 lakh crore in 2031-32 to Rs 130 lakh crore from Rs 38 lakh crore in 2015-16.
The work on the Fifteen Year Vision and Seven Year Strategy
document spanning 2017-18 to 2031-32 is in progress.
The Three Year Action Agenda covering 2017-18 to 2019-20 was circulated to the Governing Council
Members on Sundayand would be finalised shortly.
According to the vision presentation, all efforts had to be made top realise the Prime Minister's vision of a vibrant India by 2031-32.
"We must transform India into a prosperous, healthy, secure, corruption-free, energy abundant, environmentally clean and globally influential nation," the presentation added.
