NITI Aayog sees poverty, corruption and terrorism free India by 2022

NITI Aayog also envisions that India will achieve 'Kuposhan Mukt Bharat' by 2022

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock
Government think tank NITI Aayog has envisaged a New India by 2022 which will be free from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism, and communalism.

According to New India @2022 document presented by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar at Conference of Governors last month, India will be in the top three economies of the world if it continues to grow at 8 per cent from now until 2047.

It also envisions that we will achieve 'Kuposhan Mukt Bharat' by 2022.

The document visualises that government will be able to connect all villages with habitations over 500 (250 in Special Areas) with all-weather roads by 2019 under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

It further envisions that India will have 20 world class higher education institutions by 2022.

The document also visualises that all villages selected under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) should attain model village status by 2022.

It also says we should resolve to have Poverty Free India by 2022.
Sat, November 04 2017. 14:32 IST

