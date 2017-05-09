NITI Aayog to discuss development strategy with CM Yogi Adityanath tomorrow

Government think tank is likely to unveil on Wednesday a roadmap to turn around into a modern state that meets all development benchmarks.

The Aayog's Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will make a presentation about the steps required for development of the state to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a source said.

This is probably the first time, said the source, that the Aayog will make a state specific presentation to a chief minister on the development programmes and strategies to be adopted to improve upon social as well as economic indicators.

was mandated by the Prime Minister's Office to prepare a blueprint for development of Uttar Pradesh, where won the assembly elections with a thumping majority in March.

The think tank has taken inputs from the state as well as central ministries about the proposals and works on which decision could not be taken well in time.

The main objective of preparing a roadmap for the state is to put back on track of development so that investors could be attracted.