NITI distances itself from Bibek Debroy's view on taxing agri income

think-tank on Wednesday distanced itself from the comments made by its member on taxing agriculture income saying that views expressed by him were 'personal'.

At a press conference on Tuesday on 3-Year Action Agenda, Debroy had said taxes should be imposed on farm income above a certain threshold to expand the base.

"On expanding the base on the personal side, other than the elimination of exemptions, is to also rural sector, including agriculture income above a certain threshold," Debroy had said.

In a statement today said: "The views on Taxing Farm Income expressed by Member were personal and not those of the Aayog."

The clarification came after media reports said that or its Draft Three-year Action Agenda has recommended that Farm Income in be taxed to expand the existing base.

"The categorically states that this is neither the view of the Aayog nor is such a recommendation made anywhere in the Draft Action Agenda document as circulated to the Governing Council at the meeting on April 23, 2017," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Finance Ministry also said: "The central has no plan to impose any on agriculture income. As per the constitutional allocation of powers, the central has no jurisdiction to impose on agricultural income.