NITI distances itself from Bibek Debroy's view on taxing agri income

Government
think-tank NITI Aayog
on Wednesday distanced itself from the comments made by its member Bibek Debroy
on taxing agriculture income saying that views expressed by him were 'personal'.
At a press conference on Tuesday on 3-Year Action Agenda, Debroy had said taxes should be imposed on farm income above a certain threshold to expand the tax
base.
"On expanding the base on the personal income tax
side, other than the elimination of exemptions, is to also tax
rural sector, including agriculture income above a certain threshold," Debroy had said.
In a statement today NITI Aayog
said: "The views on Taxing Farm Income expressed by Member Bibek Debroy
were personal and not those of the Aayog."
The clarification came after media reports said that NITI Aayog
or its Draft Three-year Action Agenda has recommended that Farm Income in India
be taxed to expand the existing Income Tax
base.
"The NITI Aayog
categorically states that this is neither the view of the Aayog nor is such a recommendation made anywhere in the Draft Action Agenda document as circulated to the Governing Council at the meeting on April 23, 2017," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, Finance Ministry Arun Jaitley
also said: "The central government
has no plan to impose any tax
on agriculture income. As per the constitutional allocation of powers, the central government
has no jurisdiction to impose tax
on agricultural income.
