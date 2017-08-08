NITI selects UP, Assam, Karnataka for initiative to transform health sector

has shortlisted Uttar Pradesh, and under its 'Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital (SATH)' initiative to handhold them and transform their sector.

The Aayog has also selected Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha under its to transform their education sector.

"To radically transform quality of #Education in India, NITI selects MP, J'khand & Odisha under #SATH through #CompetitiveFederalism," the government think-tank said in a tweet.

"After rigorous competition, NITI selects UP, & K'taka to transform their # sector in 3 years! #SATH #CompetitiveFederalism," it added.

The government think tank had invited all states and UTs to participate in its

Sixteen states had expressed their interest, of which 14 made their presentations to a committee headed by member Bibek Debroy and comprised CEO Amitabh Kant as well as a representative from the Ministry of and Family Welfare.

had earlier said the programme will be implemented by it along with McKinsey & Company and IPE Global consortium, who were selected through a competitive bidding process.

Under SATH, Niti will work in close collaboration with the state machinery to design a robust road map of intervention, develop a programme governance structure, set monitoring and tracking mechanisms, hand-hold state institutions through the execution stage and provide support on a range of institutional measures to achieve the end objectives.