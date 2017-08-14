Nitin Gadkari inaugurates highway projects in Gurugram to decongest NCR

Union Road Transport and Minister on Monday inaugurated two Highway projects in aimed at decongesting the Capital Region and also laid the foundation stone for two new projects.

The minister inaugurated a four-lane flyover at Maharana Pratap Chowk on Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road and an eight-lane flyover at Hero Honda Chowk on NH-8, a statement from the Road Transport Ministry said.

The project cost of the two flyovers is estimated to be Rs 34 crore and Rs 95 crore respectively, the statement said.

Gadkari also inaugurated a two-lane underpass from Chaudhary Baktawar Singh Road towards Delhi -- near Rajiv Chowk -- costing Rs 30 crore.

All three projects are aimed at decongesting roads, a ministry official said.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for upgradation and strengthening of NH-248A from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna at Rs 1,700 crores.

"He also laid the foundation stone for improvement of T-junctions near Dhaula Kuan Metro Station and near Defence Area at a project cost Rs 270 crore," the statement said.

Minister of State for Planning and MP Rao Inderjit Singh said the work on and waterways that has been done in the last three years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unparalleled.