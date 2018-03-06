Nitin Gadkari to launch new mobile app, emergency number for highway users

The government will launch SukhadYatra to provide users with real time data, including expected wait at toll plazas and report any accident to NHAI, the Road, and said today. will launch the and toll-free emergency number for highway users tomorrow, the ministry said in statement. SukhadYatra has been developed by (NHAI) to empower the highway users, it said adding the key feature of the app includes provision for the user to enter quality-related information or to report any accident, pothole on the highway. It also provides users with real-time data related to waiting time expected at plazas and various facilities like points of interest, highway nest/nest mini, etc, available across the highway, it said. The app can also be used by the users to purchase the tag and further facilitate the highway user experience. "A toll-free number, 1033, will enable users to report an emergency condition, or highway-related feedback, across the highway. The service has also integrated with various along the to ensure rapid response time in emergency.

The service is supported by a multi-lingual support and user location tracking features to provide the user with accurate and responsive complaint resolution," the statement said. The government said at least one model driving training centre will be set up in each district of the State or UT with financial assistance of up to Rs 1 crore by the "The agency shall also invest equal amount of the grant under the scheme. The scheme is designed with an objective of creating employment and meeting the requirement of HMV and LMV drivers in the country," the statement said.