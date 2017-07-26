Nitish Kumar quits as Bihar CM; Twitterati praises JD(U) leader's decision

-
?????????? ?? ??????? ????? ??? ?????? ?? ??? ????? ????? ?? ?? ????-???? ?????— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017
??? ?? ????? ?????? ???????? ?? ?????? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ???
As soon as the news of Nitish Kumar quitting as the CM of Bihar spread, social media was buzzing with opinions. The resignation of Nitish Kumar soon became a trending topic on Twitter. While most of the users hailed the decision, others took a jibe on the breaking of ‘Grand alliance’.
??? ??, ????? ??? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ?????? ?? ??? ???????? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ?????????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ?????,?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017
Bihar model of #MahaGathbandhan collapses as Nitish Kumar resigned from CM office. Probably, no troubles for Modi to win again in 2019 now— Gaurav Kumar (@puraanigali) July 26, 2017
Bihar CM @NitishKumar resigns from his post.— ???? ?????? ???? (@ajeet0808) July 26, 2017
Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM. Biharis right now Back to alcohol pic.twitter.com/M4pxPPincz— Sheetal Mishra (@itssitu) July 26, 2017
How big is PM Modi Victory, the one man Nitish Kumar who left CM office to fight against him in 2014, will now seek shelter under him.— Ishkaran S. Bhandari (@Ish_Bhandari) July 26, 2017
We welcome this decision by Nitish Kumar: @SushilModi , Bihar BJP chief #NitishQuits— Kalpesh Rathavi (@KalpeshRathavi) July 26, 2017
Nitish kumar sets an example of honesty by resigning from post of CM #NItishQuits— sidharth priyadarshi (@SidharthPriyad1) July 26, 2017
Well done nitish kumar,take bjp support #NitishQuits— AP (@alokp15481) July 26, 2017
#NitishQuits— Ayush Vardhan (@ayushvardhan75) July 26, 2017
#NitishQuits It is a gr8 deed by our CM as he didn't support curropts...May BJP support him!!— Aakarshita sinha (@Aakarshitasinha) July 26, 2017
Lalu asking #NitishKumar "Bhai tu kiski taraf hai ?" pic.twitter.com/oGhl8jqlIH— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) July 26, 2017
Kejriwal deleting all the tweets praising Nitish Kumar. pic.twitter.com/9HYeqMmQqY— Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) July 26, 2017
Modi-Shah escorting Nitish Kumar !! pic.twitter.com/wwiEv0mdnw— Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) July 26, 2017
#NitishQuits— SmaRty???? (@Smartymichael) July 26, 2017
Nitish Kumar has won our hearts. A new phase of next level politics starts in his life. Best of luck Nitish ji and well done.
So Nitish Kumar will be there in Bihar for atleast 2 terms in Bihar n Narendra Modi will have a cakewalk in 2019! Amit Shah smiling the way!— Shubham (@shubham_26S) July 26, 2017
Inside @BJP4India parliamentary board meet right now..... pic.twitter.com/agpYC6WXfR— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) July 26, 2017
PM doing an aerial survey of #NitishKumar 's resignation affected areas of 10 Janpath and Lalu's residence... pic.twitter.com/CLee7X0aXR— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) July 26, 2017
