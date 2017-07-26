Nitish Kumar quits as Bihar CM; Twitterati praises JD(U) leader's decision

Amid the prevailing tension in the Bihar Grand Alliance, Bihar chief minister submitted his resignation to the state governor Keshri Nath Tripathi, citing differences with ally RJD on the issue of corruption charges against Deputy CM Kumar’s decision to quit was taken at a meeting of JD(U) MLAs today evening.



"In the circumstances that prevail in Bihar, it became difficult to run the grand alliance government. I tried to keep the ‘Grand Alliance’ but can’t work in this atmosphere anymore." Nitish told reporters outside Raj Bhavan. Nitish has made it clear that he will not compromise on the issue of corruption.





The JD(U) chief said he had tried to hold the grand alliance in the state together but had not asked to step down as the deputy chief minister.

This development comes weeks after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a corruption case against the RJD supremo, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi on allegations of giving the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.



The resignation of throws the politics of Bihar into chaos with no party having a majority in the 243-member Assembly. Kumar's JD(U) has 71 seats, while RJD headed by Tejashwi Yadav's father Lalu Prasad, has 80. The BJP has 53. Nitish Kumar, who led the grand alliance was sworn in on November 20, 2015.



Prime Minister lauded for resigning as the Bihar Chief Minister. Modi tweets in support of Nitish supports him for joining India's fight against corruption.



??? ?? ????? ?????? ???????? ?? ?????? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ??? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017 ??? ??, ????? ??? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ?????? ?? ??? ???????? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ?????????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ?????,?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ???? ?? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017 As soon as the news of quitting as the CM of Bihar spread, social media was buzzing with opinions. The resignation of soon became a trending topic on Twitter. While most of the users hailed the decision, others took a jibe on the breaking of ‘Grand alliance’.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to this development:

Bihar model of #MahaGathbandhan collapses as resigned from CM office. Probably, no troubles for Modi to win again in 2019 now — Gaurav Kumar (@puraanigali) July 26, 2017

resigns as Biharis right now Back to alcohol pic.twitter.com/M4pxPPincz — Sheetal Mishra (@itssitu) July 26, 2017

How big is PM Modi Victory, the one man who left CM office to fight against him in 2014, will now seek shelter under him. — Ishkaran S. Bhandari (@Ish_Bhandari) July 26, 2017

We welcome this decision by Nitish Kumar: @SushilModi , Bihar BJP chief #NitishQuits — Kalpesh Rathavi (@KalpeshRathavi) July 26, 2017

sets an example of honesty by resigning from post of CM #NItishQuits — sidharth priyadarshi (@SidharthPriyad1) July 26, 2017

Well done nitish kumar,take bjp support #NitishQuits — AP (@alokp15481) July 26, 2017

#NitishQuits

Well done CM sahab..

Waiting for this decision..

Its time to shake hand with @BJP4India @narendramodi @NitishKumar — Ayush Vardhan (@ayushvardhan75) July 26, 2017

#NitishQuits It is a gr8 deed by our CM as he didn't support curropts...May BJP support him!! — Aakarshita sinha (@Aakarshitasinha) July 26, 2017

Kejriwal deleting all the tweets praising pic.twitter.com/9HYeqMmQqY — Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) July 26, 2017

#NitishQuits

has won our hearts. A new phase of next level politics starts in his life. Best of luck Nitish ji and well done. — SmaRty???? (@Smartymichael) July 26, 2017

So will be there in Bihar for atleast 2 terms in Bihar n Narendra Modi will have a cakewalk in 2019! Amit Shah smiling the way! — Shubham (@shubham_26S) July 26, 2017