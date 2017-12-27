Nitish Kumar's action on sand mafia lands Bihar construction biz in crisis

A man-made crisis in over the past five months has angered all stakeholders: Thousands of labourers, skilled workers, traders dealing in bricks, and iron rods -- as also contractors in the and infrastructure sector and builders.

Even truck and tractor owners, who are mainly engaged in of sand, are unhappy with the crisis badly hitting private and public construction, including major infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores of rupees.

It was evident recently in district, about 60 km from Patna, when thousands of labourers, miners, traders and contractors associated with the industry staged protests that disrupted trains to enforce a shutdown called against the state government's mining policy.

Similar small protests were also reported from and districts in the past week.

It is a hard fact that thousands of daily wagers and semi-skilled workers have been rendered jobless and are fighting for survival, after the (United)-Bharatiya Janata Party (JD-U-BJP) government led by initiated large-scale action in July against rampant illegal mining and control by "balu-mafia" ( mafia) and put restrictions on mining.

While the government had good intentions, the steps resulted in scarcity of

"One cannot move a step ahead without sand; it is the most important material. We have money, cement, bricks, iron rods, labourers and masons, but without sand, activities have come to standstill for months," said of the Builders Association of India, chapter.

Private and public infrastructure projects in the state have been badly hit by shortage after the state banned mining along the riverbeds. It also affected the of houses for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Gramin (PMAY-G).

" scarcity has hit the work of the PMAY-G. It is a difficult challenge to complete 400,000 houses for the rural poor by the end of March," said Arvind Choudhary, Principal Secretary,

Work under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has also suffered and this has a direct bearing on the employment of the rural poor.

is now a costly item in It is selling at a premium -- from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 for 100 cubic feet. Ahead of the crisis, was available in the market at Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 for 100 cft.

"Costly has raised the cost of and most private and public has slowed down like never before," said Sahid Malik, a

A builder said the per tractor cost of has touched an all-time high.

"The crisis has affected over 1,000 under- apartments in and around Patna, not to talk about thousands of houses. activities are badly hit as big building and infrastructure projects have been stalled for the last four months," said the builder, on condition of anonymity.

According to officials, the crisis began after the government put restrictions on mining through the Minor Mineral Rules, 2017.

"Soon after, the government launched a statewide crackdown on illegal mining that created havoc among the mafia. It was a right step to check illegal mining to increase revenue of the government and to provide cheap to people. But nothing has happened and it has only created a scarcity that has angered the people," an said.

Taking advantage of the people's anger over the crisis, the opposition Rashtriya (RJD) had called for a shutdown in on the issue on December 21.

"The new mining policy has not only rendered hundreds of thousands of workers and others jobless but has also created an acute shortage of sand, resulting in a price escalation that has badly hit activities," of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said.

In a major setback to the state government, the High Court has ordered that mining activities would continue as per older, un-amended rules. The court has also put a stop on all orders and directives issued by the department after the November 27 stay on the implementation of new Minor Mineral Rules.

After the Green Tribunal's order suspending mining activities during the monsoon season ended on September 30, the has given clearance to mining in 10 districts; but that did not include Patna, Bhojpur, and that account for over 50 percent mining in

